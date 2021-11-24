FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Decreased by Analyst

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

NYSE NEM opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

