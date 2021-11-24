FY2021 EPS Estimates for Jaguar Health, Inc. Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jaguar Health in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.90). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jaguar Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 183.74% and a negative net margin of 973.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 5,503,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 472,360 shares during the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

