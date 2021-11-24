FY2021 EPS Estimates for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for 21Vianet Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.

VNET opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The company had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

