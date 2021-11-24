FUTURAX (FTXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,628.56

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $14,628.56 and approximately $11.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.19 or 0.00408185 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00016078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001584 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $681.00 or 0.01202351 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

