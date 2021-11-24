Fundamental Research Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $299.93

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from $281.78 to $299.93 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software giant’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $337.68 on Monday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $208.86 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 27,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $138,095,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 61.5% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 265.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.5% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

