Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,500 to GBX 2,500. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Frontier Developments traded as low as GBX 1,756 ($22.94) and last traded at GBX 1,782 ($23.28), with a volume of 341517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,495 ($32.60).

FDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 2,870 ($37.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,048.50 ($39.83).

In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total value of £270,000 ($352,756.73). Also, insider Charles Cotton purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97).

The stock has a market cap of £684.37 million and a PE ratio of 32.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,489.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,553.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.41.

About Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

