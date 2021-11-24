Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.07

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 1975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

