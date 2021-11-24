Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.07

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 1975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.
FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32.
In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
