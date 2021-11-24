Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,843,000 after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15,586.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 268,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.84 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

