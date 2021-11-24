Friedenthal Financial Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

