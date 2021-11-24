Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 51,745 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.22.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.