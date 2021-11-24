Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.37 ($77.69).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FME shares. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ETR:FME traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €55.64 ($63.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €55.18 ($62.70) and a fifty-two week high of €72.28 ($82.14). The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.85.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

