Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

FNV stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.17. The stock had a trading volume of 564,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.81. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

