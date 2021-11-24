Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRG. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Franchise Group stock opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

