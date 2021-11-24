Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Trading Down 0.7%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.42. 67,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 905,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The stock has a market cap of $66.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) by 3.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.