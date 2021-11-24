Founders Circle Capital LLC Takes Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 232,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,817,000. Accolade comprises about 3.0% of Founders Circle Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

