Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 135 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 26.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock opened at $179.46 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Argus raised their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.