Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

