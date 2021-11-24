Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $429,831,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after acquiring an additional 711,420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

