Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 191,958 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 193,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.