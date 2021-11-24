Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 73.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 291.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $263,000. Linden Rose Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 167.6% in the third quarter. Linden Rose Investment LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 36.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $1,573.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,470.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,434.87. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $963.00 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $196.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.