Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Position Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,256 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 49.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth $5,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.44. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.19. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $109.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

