Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells $59,950.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gretchen Teichgraeber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $117,240.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 500 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

Forrester Research stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $60.89.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORR. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

