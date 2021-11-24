FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $807.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $809.22 and a 200-day moving average of $758.67. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $420.75 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

