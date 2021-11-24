FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2,212.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after buying an additional 234,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after buying an additional 145,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after buying an additional 117,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,909,000 after buying an additional 88,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after buying an additional 85,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

SAFM opened at $187.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

