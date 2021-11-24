FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,143 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical accounts for about 2.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.