FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,106 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 2.33% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 406,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 97,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the second quarter worth $106,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.