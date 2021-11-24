FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average of $88.21. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

