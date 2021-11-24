FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after buying an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Diageo by 71.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,726,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $207.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day moving average of $195.22. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

