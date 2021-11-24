Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 44,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 471,431 shares.The stock last traded at $40.35 and had previously closed at $37.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLYW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get Flywire alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,870,687.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $1,145,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,386 shares of company stock worth $3,906,097 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,596,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.