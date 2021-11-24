Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells $1,145,400.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $1,145,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flywire stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flywire by 116.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

