Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

FLNC stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

