Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $36.53 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

