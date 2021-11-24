Flow (FLOW) One Day Volume Tops $255.38 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. Flow has a total market cap of $4.09 billion and approximately $255.38 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flow has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $13.06 or 0.00022971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 313,098,660 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

