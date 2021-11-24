Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $458.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 190,824 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 126.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 29,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 496.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 81,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

