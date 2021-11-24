Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $458.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53.
About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.