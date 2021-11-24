Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of FSI stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

