FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $223.96

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $223.96 and last traded at $223.96, with a volume of 3928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

