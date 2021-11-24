Five Oceans Advisors Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 954 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Target by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $249.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.85. The company has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

