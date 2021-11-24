Five Oceans Advisors Invests $47,000 in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,640 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

