First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12,768.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $126.23 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $137.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.23.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

