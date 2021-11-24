First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

