First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

FMY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 2,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.