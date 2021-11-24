First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

LDSF opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

