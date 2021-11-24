First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

LMBS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,849. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

