First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ FCAL opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.11 and a 1-year high of $57.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

