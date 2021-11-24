First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,192 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 155,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 80,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 47,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $904.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

