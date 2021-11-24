First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPV stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

