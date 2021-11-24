First Trust Advisors LP Has $344,000 Stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $659.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

