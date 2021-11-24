First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 9.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE MRC opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

