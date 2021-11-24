First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.
FAM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,589. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.89.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
