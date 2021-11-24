First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

FAM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,589. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

